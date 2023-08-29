Luis Rubiales is increasingly alone. The very long meeting between the presidents of the Spanish regional federations ended late on Monday evening, with the consequent publication of a long press release. The main point is the first: “After the latest events and the unacceptable behaviors that have seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents ask that Don Luis Rubiales present his resignation immediately as president of the RFEF”.

The request comes from the Ciudad del Futbol of Las Rozas, headquarters of the federal technical center, where only last Friday many participants in the extraordinary assembly of the Spanish football federation applauded Rubiales’ speech attacking false feminism and announcing that he did not want to resign. Three days later the same federation turned its back on Rubiales. Which also awaits the verdict of the Tad, the Tribunal de Arbitrato del Deporte, to which the Consejo Superior de Deportes has asked to open two disciplinary proceedings to arrive at the inhibition of Rubiales. We expect news between tomorrow and after. His hours as president seem numbered for him.