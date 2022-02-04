The renewal of several senior positions in the second steps of the power structure of the regional Administration occupied the Governing Council yesterday during part of the session held at the San Esteban Palace.

The Executive approved the substitution for various reasons of three general directors. The replacements of José Antonio Fernández Lladó, dismissed from the head of Highways after being arrested and charged with various crimes, by the councilor of Cartagena María Casajús, and Pedro Soto, who requested his dismissal as head of Budgets for “reasons Personal”, by Daniel Jiménez, until now Director of Strategy. These two were joined by the change in the General Directorate of Open Government, whose head, David Martínez, also resigned for “personal reasons” from the position, which from now on will be occupied by the former national deputy of Cs José Luis Martínez.

Regarding the dismissal of Fernández Lladó, the Executive spokeswoman specified that the regional president, Fernando López Miras, was “blunt” and decided to dismiss the director of Highways “in minute one”, after learning of his involvement in various crimes. She also pointed out that the actions for which the former senior official was arrested belong to the “personal sphere” and “have nothing to do with his institutional responsibilities.”

The Minister for Business and spokesperson for the Executive, Valle Miguélez, took advantage of the press conference after the Governing Council to once again question the criteria for the distribution of European funds by the central government. He accused President Pedro Sánchez of “leaving the Region without a euro” from European funds for inclusion, while 81% of this aid is left to the communities governed by the PSOE, which for the counselor “is a sample more of the sectarianism of Sánchez».

The head of the Company also criticized the preliminary draft of the central government’s Science Law for “the serious consequences it will have on the hiring of research personnel.” He explained that the legislative draft eliminates, in accordance with the new labor reform, the temporary contract for works and services, which is the one that “best fits the research activity”, which will force universities and other research centers to resort to to other types of contracts that will considerably increase their costs.

The counselor, to questions from journalists, again expressed the Government’s rejection of the assault on municipal facilities in Lorca and its support for the regional productive fabric, but “always with dialogue,” he said.

Among the points approved by the Council is the 2.1 million euro contract signed with Correos so that in 2022 it will take over the notification service of the Tax Agency.