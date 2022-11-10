The spokesperson for the regional government, Valle Miguélez, this Thursday at the meeting after the Governing Council. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

The Governing Council approved in its session this Thursday new investments in education, health and social care. In the education section, it authorized the contracting for the supply of more than 9,200 laptops for students in educational centers in the Region, for almost five million euros.

In terms of health, the regional government gave the green light to the contracting of the conditioning works for the premises for the location of two linear accelerators in the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, for an amount of 800,000 euros. Likewise, the Council approved the extension of the contract for home help services for dependent people in the Region, for an amount of 6.7 million euros for 2023.

Sierra Espuña snow wells



The Governing Council also agreed to declare the Site of Cultural Interest, under the figure of Place of Ethnographic Interest, the Sierra Espuña Snow Wells Complex, in Totana. It is a set of 26 wells together with 12 old buildings, two water sources, two network paths of nature trails and a livestock trail in a natural environment of great environmental value.

Hiring



The regional government, through the Ministry of Employment, presented allegations to the preliminary draft law that the Government of Spain is processing on incentives for labor recruitment. In the words of the head of Employment, Valle Miguélez, it is a regulation that violates the autonomous powers in terms of employment, among which are the design of hiring incentives.

In addition to exceeding the powers of the State, this new regulation reduces the bonuses of the business quota of the special employment centers. According to Miguélez, it would have a negative impact on the Region, which has 53 special employment centers that employ more than 2,200 workers, 1,958 people with disabilities and 258 without disabilities.