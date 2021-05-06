The president of the Regional Federation of Organizations and Transport Companies of Murcia (Froet), Pedro Díaz, expressed his rejection of the central government’s idea of ​​imposing tolls on highways because it will make “transport a lot less competitive and efficient.” Díaz explained that the sector had been in negotiations with the central government regarding this issue for a long time. Now, he said, “we are not going to reach an agreement because they and the big builders have already made a decision,” sources from the employer’s association reported in a statement.

Likewise, it pointed out that only from the Tax on Hydrocarbons on the transport of goods the State collects 11,000 million euros per year, an amount “sufficient” to cover the maintenance of the roads for the damages that the transport activity may cause. The Froet leader made these statements in the framework of the LXIV Ordinary General Assembly of the Regional Federation, in which he also highlighted the effects of the pandemic on the sector.

Thus, he pointed out that the crisis has been primed again with the passenger transport which, as in 2020, has suffered a new economic “blow”, while in the goods sector they are preparing for “harassment from all angles” due to the many regulatory and tax changes they will have to face short term.

Díaz assured that in the passenger sector the effects of the pandemic «have been very important, hitting companies hard “. To the reduction in shipments and numbers of travelers, it has added requests for ERTE and financial compensation from the corresponding Administration, but “they are arriving late and with insufficient amounts”.

School transport was also affected by the closure of educational centers, and pure discretionary, that is, occasional services, celebrations, fairs, congresses or tourism, “has completely collapsed”, he added, after which he has highlighted that, although not all the problems have been solved, the intervention of Froet in some case “has avoided what would have been a disaster” in the bus sector.

“Harassment from all angles”



Regarding goods, he recalled that the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, pledged with the sector last summer to “resolve or negotiate a series of points that we consider essential for the survival of our companies. “These are protection measures for the sector, which is harassed from all angles,” Díaz has described.

Thus, he has referred to the probable increase in the Tax on Hydrocarbons, the imposition of the fee for the use of infrastructures, the establishment of 44 tons, the demand to prohibit loading and unloading for drivers, late payment by customers or unfair competition. In this scenario, the president of Froet has appealed to the “unity of the sector” in the face of “a not very promising future, although it is up to us to do everything possible to change it.”

Essential points



Regarding the increase in weights and dimensions of the trucks, the president of Froet accused the Ministry of “breaching the signed commitment”, by proposing the drafting of a timetable for the establishment of the 44 tons, the 4.5 meters high and the duo-trailers, “assuming that they will be authorized” and, therefore, ruling out any negotiation with the sector carrier, who is opposed to larger vehicles.

Another essential point is the prohibition of loading and unloading on the part of the drivers, a matter on which Díaz has regretted that “no agreement could be reached”, with the transporter federations withdrawing from the table also made up of Administration and shipper associations, considering these meetings “a deliberate waste of time”.

On a positive note, the president of the Murcia Region transport employer has cited the Draft Law on Late Payment in the Transport of Goods by Road, currently in parliamentary processing, which requires payment of transport services within a maximum period of 60 days and whose non-compliance may be sanctioned with up to 6,000 euros, depending on the amount of the debt.

This regulation “has been the only commitment fulfilled” by the Administration, which has also proposed to create a public record of late payments, as well as an anonymous complaints box, as exists in the Labor Inspection, to fight against unfair competition .

Almost 1,300 companies and leader in refrigeration



The Regional Federation of Transport Organizations and Companies of Murcia closed the year 2020 with 1,293 associated companies, dedicated to the transport of goods and passengers by road in all its modalities with 11,067 vehicles provided with authorization, as well as freight transport operators and travel agencies. travels. The Region of Murcia is a leader in refrigerated transport, with 9,219 refrigerated semi-trailers in 2020, which represents 16.62% of the national total.

Precisely, horticultural exports to Europe from the Region of Murcia account for the bulk of the transport operations carried out, with 145,781 in 2020, which represents an increase of 9.7% in relation to the previous year. Regional shipments of fruit and vegetables to the European Union last year reached 3,086 million kilos (+ 2.7%), with a value of 3,363 million euros, which represents a year-on-year growth of 10.2 percent.

Support for the Tajo-Segura Transfer



The president of Froet did not forget during his speech to transfer the support of the transport sector of the Region of Murcia to the Circle for Water, which has gathered this Thursday at the gates of the Government Delegation in Murcia as a protest against the change in the exploitation rules of the Tajo-Segura transfer and the increase in ecological flows in the Tagus River.

In this regard, Pedro Díaz stressed that “we do not understand how a public work such as the transfer, which has made each liter of water the most productive in the country, is always in the hands of the ruling party at all times.” For this reason, he showed Froet’s support for the agri-food sector “in any claim that defends this infrastructure, supporting it from the beginning.”