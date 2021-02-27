The return of sporting activity in the Region continues to take steps forward, and without discriminating against any sport. The Ministry of Tourism, Youth and Sports announced yesterday that on March 5 will resume “all federated and non-federated regional competition, of all categories and all sports.” This decision, which affects all the lower categories, has been taken before the improvement of the pandemic and “the approval of the health authorities,” said Fran Sánchez, general director of Sports, who added that all these activities will return next Friday , “Complying with current regulations”.

The third wave of Covid forced in January to suspend all these activities, as they had been since the start of the pandemic and until December 19.

The regional federations are already aware and are preparing to resume the competition. This week, in fact, the training sessions are back. The protocol established before regional sport lowered the blind remains; In other words, the use of the surgical mask is mandatory, except in the case of aquatic, underwater and nautical sports.

This return of sports competitions next weekend joins the return of the public to the stadiums and pavilions since yesterday, after the decision adopted on Wednesday by the General Directorate of Sports and the Special Commission for the Presence of the Public in Stadiums and Pavilions, created for this purpose. Jimbee, for example, can already feel the warmth of their audience today at the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena in the match that they play, starting at 12 noon, against Palma.

This measure will also benefit, from the weekend of March 6 and 7, Murcian Second B teams such as UCAM, Real Murcia, Yeclano and Lorca Deportiva. It should be remembered that both UCAM CB, which plays in the Endesa Basketball League, or FC Cartagena, which competes in professional football, are outside this decision as it is a professional sport that is legislated by their own organizers.