EP Monday, May 16, 2022, 4:31 p.m.



The Regional Center for Hemodonation has made an urgent appeal to the public due to the shortage of blood reserves to meet the hospital demand in the Region of Murcia, especially types 0- and A-. The Center encourages people of these blood groups to go to the donation points as soon as possible. For donors with blood groups A- and B-, they can do it in two or three days, while those with 0+, AB+, AB- and B+ can wait for the next collection.

Those interested have the opportunity to donate blood this Thursday at the Regional Blood Donation Center, located on Paseo de Garay, in Murcia, until 8:30 p.m., and at the Rosell ambulatory, in Cartagena, from 3 to 9 p.m.

They will also be able to do so at the mobile points, which are today in the Santomera health center, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and in the medical office of La Algaida (Archena) and La Escucha (Lorca), at the same time.