Until next June, the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium in Murcia will host five shows in the ‘danzAuditorio’ cycle, which starts this Saturday with ‘I encourage’ in the return to Murcia from the training of Antonio Najarro, who was hibernating while the outstanding creator directed the National Ballet of Spain (BNE). In addition to Najarro’s proposal, the latest creations by Jesus Carmona, Metamorphosis Dance, Lucia Lacarra and Matthew Golding Y Kor’sia, all of great caliber and visual potential.

«The surprising versatility of Jesús Carmona, the ingenuity of Iratxe Ansa and Igor Bacovich and the perfectionism of Lucía Lacarra were already present in short format at the ‘Great Christmas Gala. Estrellas de la daza ‘, directed by José Carlos Martínez for the Regional Auditorium. With ‘danzAuditorio’ we now offer the unique opportunity to get closer to complete productions of these and other relevant artists of the new dance in our country “, assesses the general director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts, Juan Antonio Lorca, during the presentation .

National Dance Awards



The two national Dance Awards 2020, the creators Jesús Carmona, with ‘El Salto’ (March 26), and Itratxe Ansa, will premiere in Murcia ‘Al naked’ (April 3) with Metamorphosis Dance, the company he directs together with Igor Bacovich. On April 17, the dancer Lucía Lacarra will star with the Canadian dancer Matthew Golding in ‘Fordlandia’, a creation made to measure by five outstanding choreographers of international rank, among which the talent of the Murcian Juanjo Arqués stands out.

‘Alento’, by Antonio Najarro, marks the return with his training of the former director of the National Ballet of Spain



The cycle will conclude on June 19 with the contemporary adaptation of the classic ‘Giselle’ by the Kor’sia Company, directed in Madrid by Italians Mattia Russo and Antonio de Rosa.

All shows are scheduled at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are on sale. The capacity is limited according to the recommendations in force by the health authorities at the time of the actions. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, on the web Oferplan (with discounts) and at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium and Congress Center, www.auditoriomurcia.org/. The Najarro Company show has a price of 35 euros.