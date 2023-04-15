The constitutive session of the Regional Assembly born from the 28-M elections will take place two and a half weeks later, at 11 a.m. on June 14, as established in the decree published today by the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia, signed by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras.

The decree states that said constitutive session will take place in accordance with the provisions of the House Regulations, according to which it will be presided over by an Age Committee, made up of the oldest representative-elect of those present, who will occupy the Presidency, assisted by the two youngest, who will occupy the Secretariats.

At that time, the session will be declared open and from one of the secretariats the Decree of Convocation, the list of elected deputies and the contentious-electoral appeals filed will be read, indicating the members of the Chamber that could be affected. for their resolution.

Next, the deputies present will take an oath or promise to abide by the Constitution and the Statute of Autonomy of the Region of Murcia, beginning with the Presidency and the Secretariats of the Age Table and continuing with the members of the Chamber in alphabetical order. , says the Regulation.

For this purpose, the following formula will be used: «I swear (or promise) to abide by the Constitution and the Statute of Autonomy of the Region of Murcia, and to exercise the position of deputy (or deputy) in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations and in defense of the interests of this Autonomous Community”. Then proceed to the election of the Board of the Assembly.

Once the voting is over, those who are elected will occupy their positions in the Table. The Presidency may address the Chamber in an institutional speech that will not give rise to debate and, finally, will declare the Regional Assembly constituted with the expression of the corresponding legislature and will adjourn the session, specifies said Regulation.