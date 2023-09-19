The members of the Chamber Board, the spokespersons and deputies of the parliamentary groups and staff of the Regional Assembly gathered this Tuesday at the main door of the parliamentary headquarters to observe a minute of silence as a sign of rejection for the murder of Hanane , Cieza’s neighbor woman allegedly murdered at the hands of her ex-partner, and also as a sign of support for Hanane’s family and friends.

In the image, in which all the deputies appear and a banner that reads ‘Against sexist violence’, you can see all the representatives of the different formations within the poster, except for the members of Vox, who stood on the sidelines of the motto that condemns the last sexist murder in the Community.

The president of the Regional Assembly, Visitación Martínez, recalled that Hanane is the first fatality due to gender violence in our Region so far this year, totaling 48 so far, throughout Spain: «This reveals the magnitude of the scourge that our society continues to suffer and that we cannot allow it to continue to be repeated,” he explained.

Visitación Martínez insisted that “we are not going to take even a step back in the fight against gender violence. “We will continue to fight this social scourge with all the instruments and resources available from the Institutions, public administrations and with the collaboration of all citizens.”

Podemos rebukes Vox



María Marín, regional deputy of Podemos, stressed the need for “a unanimous and seamless institutional and social response” to gender violence, which has led her to take the initiative and propose this tribute to the president of the Assembly: “It is Today was approaching and there was no formal call from the Regional Assembly, which is the main institution of the Region of Murcia, something that we do not understand.

On the other hand, Marín made reference to the behavior of Vox: «We have all seen how a party that is in the Government of the Region of Murcia does not stand behind a banner. “It is very serious that López Miras’ government partners stand on his side and do not reject sexist violence like all Murcians do.”