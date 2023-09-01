In full negotiation between PP and Vox to form a coalition government in the Region of Murcia, the popular and the acting executive of Fernando López Miras received a setback from Santiago Abascal’s party on Friday regarding the Mar Menor. The Permanent Deputation of the Regional Assembly knocked down the decree law for the extension of the urban moratorium in the area of ​​the lagoon approved on August 3 by the Governing Council, by uniting their votes, although for opposite reasons, against the validation of the Vox text and the two parties on the left with which it shares the opposition: PSOE and Podemos. In Cartagena, only the Popular Party supported the regulation, whose repeal ends with the veto on new urban developments imposed first by the regional parliament for three years and then by the executive, which set its expiration date with the initial approval of the Land Management Plan of the Vertiente Basin of the Mar Menor.

The Ministry of Development and Infrastructures still has no date for this administrative procedure, which opens a scenario in which developers can request authorization for the construction of homes, hotel rooms and shopping centers in the vicinity of the lagoon. Until this September 1, doubts about the scope of the moratorium continued, which the councilor, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, promised to resolve to the municipalities of Cartagena, San Javier and Los Alcázares. Among the main uncertainties of the consistories, as a result of a series of changes in the articles, was whether they should process the permits for the expansion of Los Belones and other extensions, as well as for the urbanization of plots in the northern area of ​​La Manga .

Antelo asks for support for the promoters



The unknown about the decree law was in the Assembly in the position of Vox, which had publicly expressed its rejection of any brake on the real estate sector but not the meaning of its vote. “We will act accordingly,” the Vox spokesman, José Ángel Antelo, advanced in the session, shortly before his group brought to an end a moratorium that in his opinion is unnecessary and negative. Antelo defended that the constructions “do not contaminate” the lagoon, but that urban “fecal discharges” do, which according to him he said are allowed by the municipalities and the Community. He added that it is necessary to increase the supply of real estate, since there is a “scarce supply” and an increase in rental prices. And he opted to make things easier for investors who want to build homes in the area.

In a subsequent press conference, Vox’s deputy spokesman, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, added that the moratorium does not serve “at all to improve the current situation of the Mar Menor” and that it obeys an “environmental” vision of “sustainability”. He affirmed that the growth of the populations cannot be “prohibited” and regretted that “first all the responsibility for the situation in the Mar Menor was attributed to the farmers and now they are also trying to blame the urban promoters.” In addition, he pointed out that his group did not talk with the PP about the introduction of changes in the moratorium, he demanded the urgent “modification” of the lagoon law to eliminate the “prohibitions.” And he insinuated that what happened this Friday may influence the negotiations for the possible investiture of López Miras. To questions from journalists, he commented: “If the Popular Party has the same determination to reach agreements as it does to solve the problem of the Mar Menor…”.

Díez de Revenga: “They dynamit a protection barrier”



The request for support made in his speech by the counselor was useless in the Chamber, who insisted that the decree maintained the shielding of new developments, including that of Los Belones, and that his Department offered legal support to the consistories to clarify all your doubts After the meeting of the Permanent Council, “what happened today in the Regional Assembly is very serious, this opens an uncertain scenario for the Mar Menor”, because “urban developments, today, can be processed.” He added: “It’s an awesome risk. We are stunned. They have blown up one of the main protection barriers of the Mar Menor and its socio-ecological system. Anything goes as long as it harms the regional government.

The counselor stated that, in his opinion, the decree did not have any “formal defect”, but he assured that the PP was willing to modify it through its processing as a bill. That would have required the prior validation of the decree, a path aborted by the position of Vox, which prevented a majority agreement in the parliamentary right.

“What I have seen today is that Vox has voted against,” he said about his expectations regarding this party. And regarding the impact on the negotiations for the new government, he said that “it will be the party [el PP] who has to assess these types of issues ». He did appreciate that “we must aspire to a quick solution” and added that “what happened today is not normal.”

The PP spokesman, Joaquín Segado, charged in the press room against “the left” because with their rejection of the moratorium they eliminate a barrier to protect the lagoon: “Today we are going to urban debauchery”, he assured. “From tomorrow, thanks to the vote of the opposition groups, new licenses can be requested,” said the person who was a councilor for Urban Planning in the Cartagena City Council on his day. And, in the context of negotiations on the future government, he avoided criticizing the radical right. «Vox has always defended the same thing. We knew he was going to vote against it,” he said. And he trusted that this parliamentary slam will have no effect on the talks about the investiture of López Miras, who also cured not taking it for granted: “I believe that the positions do not condition any agreement, in the event that it is reached” . If there were no pact, there would be new elections on October 25.

Both the spokesperson for the PSOE, José Vélez, and that of Podemos, María Marín, justified their vote by ensuring that the decree unlocks the new promotions. However, Marín affirmed that her group was willing to validate the decree, if an agreement had been reached to correct it by processing it as a bill.

Podemos wanted changes with a bill



Vélez maintained that there was no longer room for legal arrangements in parliament for a moratorium on which “it is very clear that it opens the door to some urban developments.” And he pointed out that the decree “breaks the spirit of the negotiations of the Ley del Mar Menor and the consensus of the Assembly” of the year 2020, and also “damages” the lagoon.

“The solution was to extend the moratorium” above, modifying article 1 so that the veto was indefinite over time, he pointed out in reference to the bill presented by the PSOE and that the PP and Vox prevented a debate.

The Socialists will insist that this initiative be processed and demand that, meanwhile, the executive finally approve the Land Management Plan. Vélez also accused the counselor of “lying” to the citizens and the mayors of the riverside municipalities and to López Miras “putting on the table a false moratorium, because it enabled new urban developments to fill the pockets of his friends.” That, he added, is what the PP has done in its “thirty years” of government.

María Marín distanced herself from the PSOE and explained that her group had no choice but to vote against it. “We came with the intention of validating the decree, as long as it had been processed as a bill,” she said. And she assured that modifications could have been made to the articles, which “reduced the requirements” to build, and “give a voice” to “neighbors and neighbors, scientists, environmentalists and city councils.”

Podemos, whose group includes Izquierda Unida-Verde-Alianza Verdes, did not see in the rest of the groups “any intention” to change the decree, which he described as a “patch”; and he did observe, in the PP, “the objective of continuing to give carte blanche to the real estate lobby.” To try to prevent it, the parliamentarian added at her press conference, “as soon as the legislature starts, we are going to work to bring to this Assembly a bill that really implies an indefinite moratorium.”