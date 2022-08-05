The subsidy control report casts doubt on the destination of these funds and that they are provided
The Technical Office for Budget Monitoring and Control of the Regional Assembly published on July 11 its annual report on the control of subsidies received by parliamentary groups, corresponding to the 2021 financial year, the year in which the composition of the Chamber emerged from the 2019 elections were blown up
#Regional #Assembly #asks #groups #justify #expenses #travel #meals #accommodation
Leave a Reply