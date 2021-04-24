The General Archive of Murcia works on a database on the 400 deportees from the Region. On your website You can now consult and download a basic list with the first results of an investigation in Spanish, French, American and German archives that will result in a definitive census of the Murcian deportees in addition to the creation of a valuable documentary collection. The investigation has made it possible to identify new deportees from Murcia, especially in the Neuengamme concentration camp (Hamburg).

Anyone who wishes to provide personal data, photographs, documents or information of interest for the exhibition and for the data bank that the General Archive is preparing can do so through the contact form on its website, the email archive.general @ carm.es or its profiles on Twitter: @ArchivoGRMurcia and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/agrmoficial. Also Citizen collaboration and all types of public or private entity or institution are requested to disseminate this initiativeBoth nationally (since there are numerous descendants of deportees in other autonomous communities, such as Catalonia) and internationally, especially in France, where most of the survivors settled after regaining their freedom due to the difficulty of returning to Spain.

The General Archive presents two major exhibitions on Murcian victims of Nazism. ‘Deported‘shows the history of the thousands of Murcian exiles from the Civil War and pays special attention to the 400 deportees to the concentration camps of the Third Reich. ‘#StolenMemory‘, conceived by the Arolsen Archive in Germany, shows biographies of deportees from Murcia, Spain and Europe through the objects that were seized from them by the Nazis when they entered the camps. The General Archive of Murcia is organizing both exhibitions for the month of June, coinciding with the International Archives Day.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes</p> <p>

‘#StolenMemory’: hidden stories behind a watch and a pen



‘#StolenMemory’ (Stolen Memory) is structured in two areas: ‘Searching’, which collects several cases of deportees with original objects to return to non-located families, and ‘Found’, with examples of deportees whose objects have already been returned to the families. Among the former there is a fountain pen by Mariano García López, a native of the capital or some other undetermined locality in the Region. Among those found, effects of other deportees from Murcia such as those from Alhameña Braulia Cánovas, Andrés Gálvez Belmonte from Lorca or Churra Blas Martínez Aranda from Murcia.

Deported: Murcians in the Nazi camps



Another part of the exhibition is dedicated to explaining, in the context of the Spanish exile and the Second World War, the future of the 400 Murcians who ended up in concentration camps (of which more than 60% died), as well as to rebuild his identity, his life and his memory.

One in ten Spanish refugee men in France ended up in a concentration camp in Germany, which makes it possible to speak of a massive deportation. There were Republicans in all the Nazi concentration camps, notably Mauthausen (7,500), Buchenwald (600), Dachau (600), Neuengamme (500), Sachsenhausen (200), Ravensbrück (200) and Flossenbürg (150). Together with their companions in misfortune, they were used as slave labor in quarries, factories or construction of infrastructures. Overexertion, lack of food, cold, mistreatment and illness took the lives of almost half of them. Of the survivors, many suffered lifelong sequelae.

Parallel activities



In addition to the double exhibition, the General Archive has organized throughout the month of June a series of conferences on Murcians dragged by the whirlwind of World War II and round tables with relatives of deportees and researchers on this matter. The exhibition has the collaboration of the Arolsen Archive, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the University of Murcia, the Rovira i Virgili University, the University of Lisbon and the Amical de Mauthausen of Spain.