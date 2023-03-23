From this week until September 26, the General Archive of the Region of Murcia offers an extensive exhibition, curated by Francisco Javier Díez de Revenga, emeritus professor of Literature, and by Carmen María Pujante, professor of Theory of Literature, both from the University of Murcia, on the life and work of the poet Dictinio de Castillo-Elejabeytia (Ferrol, Galicia, 1906-Germany, 1987), coinciding with the celebration of World Poetry Day.

In recent years, technicians from the General Archive have worked on organizing and cataloging, as well as digitizing a good part of the abundant material from the personal archive of the sailor, poet, university professor, translator and traveler that was donated by his children to the institution in 2016.

‘Dictinio de Castillo-Elejabeytia: a life for poetry, poetry for a life’ exhibits the author’s original documents (correspondence, drafts of his poems, memoirs, photographs or postcards), personal objects, copies of his books and other graphic elements .

Specifically, it shows his vital and professional journey throughout the turbulent 20th century, according to the idea of ​​Díez de Revenga y Pujante. The showcases exhibit family and professional documents, correspondence exchanged with intellectuals and artists (Vicente Aleixandre, Gerardo Diego, Dámaso Alonso or Camilo José Cela), part of his poetic work (original manuscripts and prints) and a section dedicated to his travels through Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. One can also see for the first time, loaned by the Carmen Conde Board, the sonnet that the author dedicated to Miguel Hernández, in which it was the first clandestine tribute to the young poet that was paid to him in Orihuela in April 1942, a month later of his death in prison.

Likewise, an illustrated printed catalog has been published with texts by professors Díez de Revenga y Pujante, the archivist Luis Lluch and Carmen de Castillo, the poet’s eldest daughter.

digitization



The catalog of the entire Dictinio de Castillo documentary collection, made up of almost 1,900 records and more than 1,200 digitized images of the most interesting documentation and photographs, will be put online and accessible, according to the Community.

The University of Murcia, the Carmen Conde-Antonio Oliver Board of the Cartagena City Council, the Regional Library and the Alfonso X el Sabio Royal Academy have collaborated in organizing the exhibition. This sample was inaugurated within the programming of the VI Encounters with Literature in Murcia.