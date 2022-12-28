Genoa – A parent who is the support administrator of his daughter in need of urgent care for the highly specialized neurorehabilitation abroad won the battle at the Tar of Liguria and obtained recognition by the Asl 3 of Genoa reimbursement for expenses incurred in a Swiss private clinic. With a sentence, the administrative judges accepted the appeal, judging the refusals opposed by the Ligurian ASL 3 to be illegitimate, reiterating “the existence of the conditions for the patient’s transfer abroad (disease, need for highly specialized treatment, absence of suitable centers in the area national)”.

The Tar condemned the ASL 3 to accept the applicant’s requests presented last January and May and to reimburse the expenses incurred and documented for the provision of treatment abroad in March and August 2022. Given the refusals of the ASL 3, the daughter’s parent had traveled abroad at his own expense with his daughter e he had challenged the negative acts against his request before the Tar issued by the Asl 3 Genovese and by the Ligurian regional reference center for highly specialized neuro-rehabilitation treatments abroad. The Regional Administrative Court underlined that the “need to implement the care that the young woman receives in the area through weekly physiotherapy sessions has never been in question, identifying in this perspective a specialized reference center that can combine periods of intensive care with specialist monitoring of internal problems typical of the most advanced stages of the disease in order to intercept them early”.