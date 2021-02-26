The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) foresees cloudy skies throughout the day in Murcia for this Friday A woman shelters herself from the rain in Murcia, in a file image. / Javier Carrión / AGM

The Murcia region receives Friday with cloudy skies, mists in the first hours, leaving the skies with cloudy intervals during the day, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Calimas are not ruled out for this Friday. Temperatures will experience little change and winds will blow from the east. Specifically, for this Friday 12 degrees of minimum temperature and 16 of maximum are expected in Cartagena; 6 minimum and 17 maximum in Caravaca de la Cruz; 9 minimum and 18 maximum in Lorca; 4 minimum and 15 maximum in Yecla; and a minimum of 9 and a maximum of 19 in Murcia.

For him Saturday Cloudy skies are expected all day in the Murcian capital with minimum temperatures of up to 7 degrees and a maximum of 18 degrees. According to the Aemet the weekend in Cartagena will be characterized by cloudy skies throughout the day on Saturday. The State Meteorological Agency foresees that in the municipalities of the Altiplano there will be slightly cloudy skies for this Saturday. In the case of Yecla the temperatures will oscillate between the 2 degrees of minimum and the 19 of maximum. Jumilla will receive on Saturday with minimum temperatures of 2 degrees and maximum of 17 degrees.

This Sunday the arrival of rainfall in the early hours of the day. In Cartagena this Sunday will be marked by rainfall for the whole day with minimum temperatures of 13 degrees and maximum of 16 degrees. In the municipalities of Yecla and Jumilla The rains can arrive during the afternoon of Sunday with temperatures that will be around 5 degrees of minimum and 16 of maximum in Jumilla; 4 minimum and 14 maximum in Yecla. In Lorca There will also be rainfall during this Sunday and the minimum temperatures will be around 9 degrees and the maximum at 15. On the coast of the Region of Murcia cloudy skies are expected throughout the day on Saturday and the arrival of rainfall on Sunday.