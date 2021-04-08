Vueling, a company belonging to IAG, continues to work to boost air traffic in Spain. Thus, the airline has announced this Thursday that it is on sale three new routes from Murcia, connecting Corvera airport with Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Santander as of June 18. This is the first time that Vueling will operate these routes from the Murcian capital.

The new route to Barcelona It will have two weekly frequencies, Friday and Sunday. Santander and Murcia will also be united as of June 19 with two weekly frequencies, Tuesday and Saturday. Finally, the new connection with Bilbao It will start on June 20 every Thursday and Sunday.

With the announcement of these three new routes, Vueling maintains its firm commitment to continue promoting the recovery of the tourist and economic sector in Spain and working, flexibly, to increase the number of routes and capacity as demand recovers. Always with the priority of offering its customers a safe flight experience.