This weekend, a holiday in the Region from Friday the bridge of San José, time will not accompany to Murcians who had in mind to enjoy a few days off abroad. The State Meteorological Agency predicts that this Wednesday the 17th will be the last day of stable spring weather on the peninsula until next week.

The arrival of a DANA from Thursday It will produce a radical change that will increase the climatic instability in the southeast of the peninsula, especially in the Region, the south of the Valencian Community and part of Andalusia. A storm of cold and rainfall will begin that can leave frost and snow in the highest areas.

Thursday will be a rainy day throughout the Community, leaving rainfall throughout the day, although it is not expected to acquire a sudden force. Rain warnings can register accumulations of 20 mm in one hour, although accumulations higher in some points are not ruled out. Occasional showers will continue during the day on Friday and will subside at the beginning of the weekend.

The rains will be accompanied by a sharp drop in mercury, which can register drops of up to 10 degrees. For example, in the Altiplano Temperatures will go from a maximum of 20 degrees on Wednesday to 10 on Thursday morning and will even drop to negative values ​​of -1ºC in the early hours of Friday. The forecast is very similar for the Northwest area of ​​the Region, not exceeding maximums of 13 degrees throughout the weekend and hovering around 0 degrees at night.

In these areas, night frosts can be registered due to the abrupt temperature drops. In addition, the low temperatures could leave precipitations in the form of snow in high or mountainous areas where the elevation can be located at 500 meters.

Something smoother will be the fall of the thermometer in the capital, Vega del Segura and Guadalentín Valley. There the minimums will not undergo great variations, remaining around 5 degrees and the maximums will move between 12 and 15. On the coast of Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón the thermal drop will be much less, registering data in the mercury of 15 ºC daily and a minimum of 5ºC on Friday, which will be the coldest night.

Friday, the day of San José, will also be a windy day, which can leave gusts of up to 50 km / h in some parts of the Region, such as the capital or the Altiplano, being more moderate on the coast and the Guadalentín Valley .

The episode of climatological instability will subside throughout Sunday, giving way to a beginning of the week with a more spring-like atmosphere, with temperatures that will once again be around 20 degrees and clear skies.