The Region opens the weekend with a noticeable rise of the thermometer, registering temperatures more typical of late spring and early summer. The 30 degrees will be exceeded this Friday practically in all parts of the territory, with the exception of the littoral zone, where the forecast is softer. The hot weather will welcome the end of the state of alarm this Saturday, which entails the fall of some restrictions, you can enjoy a few days on the seashore or enjoying the outdoors

For this Friday, the State Meteorological Agency expects the highest temperatures in the capital of the Region, reaching 35 degrees during the central part of the day. The minimums will stay around 15 throughout the weekend, which will also be accompanied by clear skies with some high clouds, especially for Sunday’s session. After the rise of the thermometer on Friday, the mercury will fall, remaining around 30 on Saturday and Sunday.

Aemet’s forecast for the next few days is very similar in the Altiplano, the Northwest area and the Guadalentín Valley. In these regions, this Friday they will reach 30 degrees towards the middle of the day, and only a couple of degrees below during the weekend, temperatures typical of the spring season in early May in the Region. The minimums will move between 12 and 14 degrees. As for the skies, a sunny start to the weekend is expected that will give way to some instability in the face of the day on Sunday. For this day, a probability of precipitation that ranges between 70 and 85% is expected, leaving isolated showers that may have a stormy component, especially in the Northwest region.

A milder forecast is expected on the coast of the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. The thermometer will stay all weekend at a pleasant 25 degrees high and around 17 at night. Clear skies are expected in the maritime zone, although fogs or high clouds are not ruled out, especially during Saturday, but with no probability of precipitation.

With this rise in temperatures, special attention must be paid to The sun’s ultraviolet index is already 8, a maximum degree, so it is recommended to protect yourself if you are going to make a continuous exposure to avoid skin problems.