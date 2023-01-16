The Region of Murcia returns to Madrid Fusión Alimentos de España, in its 21st edition to be held from January 23 to 25, with a program that includes 40 culinary demonstrations and tastings, both at the 1,001 Flavors stand and on different stages from the fairgrounds. The delegation will be made up of a selection of chefs, cooks, pastry chefs and sommeliers, whose establishments throughout the Region bear the 1,001 Sabores Región de Murcia gastrotourism seal.

The region’s chefs will value the regional culinary richness, its recipes and its most representative products (Calasparra rice, Murcian flat, Segureño lamb, PDO cheeses, etc.) in each of these demonstrations. In this way, the delegation of the 1,001 Flavors is going to draw up a gastronomic journey through the best of the culinary heritage of the Region in Madrid Fusión.

The stand will host more than 30 culinary demonstrations during these three days. Each day there will be a wine tasting dedicated to each of the Wine Routes (Bullas, Jumilla and Yecla) and, on Tuesday, Pedro Martínez, ‘Nariz de Oro 2001’, will lead a fourth sensory tasting. Each day will also begin with tastings of Asian coffee, by Salzillo, and sweets made by the Guild of Pastry Chefs of the Region.

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, who on Monday announced the program that will take place at the fair, explained that “the Region of Murcia will be present at Madrid Fusión to continue consolidating its position as one one of the best gastronomic destinations in Spain.

He also advanced that the regional government “will continue to bet on a natural, sustainable, local gastronomy, based on a traditional recipe book and on local products, which pairs perfectly with our wines and is, without a doubt, an essential part of our tourist offer. ».

Among the most outstanding cooking demonstrations that will take place outside the stand, it is worth highlighting the one that will be carried out on Monday, at the Multipurpose Stage, by the Michelin-starred chef Nazario Cano, from Odiseo. On Tuesday, David López, from the Local de Ensayo, will intervene in the Main Auditorium, with the presentation ‘Leguminosas: return to the future’.

One of the great novelties of this year is the sponsorship by the Community of the ‘Official Hospitality Championship of Spain Tapas and Pinchos’, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday, and which constitutes the final of the local championships that it organizes throughout of the year the associative fabric of the hotel industry in the country. In addition, the Region will once again be one of the main sponsors of the congress, considered one of the most important gastronomic events in the world.

The Hospitality and Tourism Association of the Region of Murcia (HoyTu) will present the restaurant ‘El Sol’, in Cehegín, with the cook Ángela Molina, accompanied by her kitchen assistant, Mattia Daolio, who will prepare the ‘Cod Ingot with Cuquillo olive’ , which was the best tapa in the Region in 2021. For his part, Sergio de la Orden, from ‘El Mosqui’, from Cabo de Palos, is running for the 2023 Revelation Chef award.

learn and enjoy



For the first time, the Region will show its gastro-experiences at Madrid Fusión with the aim of highlighting the final products and the production process, promoting the regional gastronomic identity inside and outside the Community. With this proposal, attendees will be invited to learn, enjoy and participate first-hand in gastronomic culture.

Thus, ‘Confituras tradicionales’ will make a live demonstration in which it will show the reason why this company was the only representative of Spain included in the Top 10 of the World Jam Championship, held in France in 2021.

In addition, the master chocolatier Patricia Pérez, from the José Antonio bakery, in San Pedro del Pinatar, will create live chocolate trompe l’oeils related to the Mar Menor, and Andrés Mármol, from la Gloria, from El Palmar, (Murcia), will prepare the Dessert dedicated to one of the Region’s tourist ambassadors, the Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.

On the other hand, this year the Tourist Qualification Center will take 75 students and trainers of cooking, dining room and confectionery to the congress, who will attend two days in order to learn about gastronomic trends and novelties, try innovative products, signature recipes and attend the main presentations of the event.

1,400 kilos of vegetables



The Community’s stand will be one of the main visual attractions of the 1,001 Flavors, since it will be decorated with a plant wall made up of 1,400 kilos of 40 varieties of vegetables and fruits from the Region. The space will occupy an area of ​​84 square meters, with a four-lane design.

The presence of the Region in Madrid Fusión dates back to 2012, when the participation of the first speakers began, although it is from 2020 when the presence was reinforced, attending with its own stand and an extensive program.