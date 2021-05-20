The Region of Murcia retains this year the title of Spanish Capital of Gastronomy, after the 2020 agenda was cut short by the pandemic. «We will take advantage of the illusion and drive of a whole country that yearns go out again and enjoy the best; We are going to show it to them and they will be able to taste it; I am convinced that it will win them over, “promised the regional president, Fernando López Miras, during the presentation of the project in Fitur, this Thursday, at the Turespaña stand. He assured that the capital “will be an essential tool for the recovery of the hospitality sector and a boost to the economic reactivation of our Region ».
The program has designed more than 100 actions that will take place throughout the year and includes attendance at congresses, fairs, forums, contests, tastings, tastings, training sessions, workshops and awareness-raising actions. All acts are to be performed with «A special intensity» in the main national source markets of the Region, such as Madrid, Valencia Community, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia. The focus will also be on the destinations that will be connected this summer through the Murcia Region International Airport, which are Oviedo, Gijón, Barcelona, Bilbao, Santander, Mallorca, Menorca and Gran Canaria. Likewise, the promotion will jump abroad, specifically to 21 countries in Europe, America and Asia, where the community will have as its “main allies” the Spanish tourist offices.
«We want to take the great leap that the Region deserves, so that they are known, recognized and valued the 1,001 flavors of the garden, sea and mountains», He stressed. The capital, he said, “is a reason for all Murcians to feel proud of the products of their land.” Seven local chefs participated in the event, including four Michelin stars: the double winner Pablo González-Conejero, from Cabaña Buenavista (Murcia); Maria Gomez, from Magoga (Cartagena), and Nazario Cano, from Odysseus (Murcia). The first one dedicated his plate to the Mar Menor; the Cartagena made its debut at the fair with the carob; and Alicante with a fish and vegetable marinade.
The Union will exhibit the last Winch of the Iberian Peninsula
The City Council of La Unión will receive free of charge from the company Portmán Golf the last Mining Winch that remains in the Iberian Peninsula and which is located in the facilities of the Emilia Quarry. After the agreement reached by the Department of Heritage and the mercantile, it will be the City Council that will guard in a first phase the different pieces of this jewel of mining heritage with more than one hundred years old.
This ancient mechanism for the extraction of water or minerals predates metal castles, it consists of a wooden structure with beams and supports on the ground and a vertical tree with a cylindrical drum called a bombo, municipal sources explained. The body is divided into two parts in which the ropes or cables are wound that, by means of two pulleys, made the containers or tanks for the extraction of the mineral or water ascend or descend through the well.
The Mining Winch was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) by Decree 175/2018, of July 25, as it is the only existing winch in the Iberian Peninsula and one of the few inventoried worldwide, given its great historical value and industrial-mining architectural architecture. The transfer is part of the Law of Cultural Heritage of the Region of Murcia and with prior authorization from the General Directorate of Cultural Assets of the Autonomous Community, which will be in charge of its comprehensive restoration. Later, it will be exhibited in the future Mining Museum, owned by the municipality, which is being built on the site of the old Liceo de Obreros.
The mayor, Pedro López Milan, stressed that “it will become a patrimonial claim for schoolchildren or tourists to contemplate with admiration for its optimal state of conservation and for being an audacious mining engineering solution.”
