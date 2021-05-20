The Region of Murcia retains this year the title of Spanish Capital of Gastronomy, after the 2020 agenda was cut short by the pandemic. «We will take advantage of the illusion and drive of a whole country that yearns go out again and enjoy the best; We are going to show it to them and they will be able to taste it; I am convinced that it will win them over, “promised the regional president, Fernando López Miras, during the presentation of the project in Fitur, this Thursday, at the Turespaña stand. He assured that the capital “will be an essential tool for the recovery of the hospitality sector and a boost to the economic reactivation of our Region ».

The program has designed more than 100 actions that will take place throughout the year and includes attendance at congresses, fairs, forums, contests, tastings, tastings, training sessions, workshops and awareness-raising actions. All acts are to be performed with «A special intensity» in the main national source markets of the Region, such as Madrid, Valencia Community, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia. The focus will also be on the destinations that will be connected this summer through the Murcia Region International Airport, which are Oviedo, Gijón, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Santander, Mallorca, Menorca and Gran Canaria. Likewise, the promotion will jump abroad, specifically to 21 countries in Europe, America and Asia, where the community will have as its “main allies” the Spanish tourist offices.

«We want to take the great leap that the Region deserves, so that they are known, recognized and valued the 1,001 flavors of the garden, sea and mountains», He stressed. The capital, he said, “is a reason for all Murcians to feel proud of the products of their land.” Seven local chefs participated in the event, including four Michelin stars: the double winner Pablo González-Conejero, from Cabaña Buenavista (Murcia); Maria Gomez, from Magoga (Cartagena), and Nazario Cano, from Odysseus (Murcia). The first one dedicated his plate to the Mar Menor; the Cartagena made its debut at the fair with the carob; and Alicante with a fish and vegetable marinade.