The Region of Murcia will become the capital of rock art declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in Europe next October. The towns of Calasparra, Cieza and Yecla, hosts, will gather around fifty people responsible for these European cave sites open to the public, as well as another more than fifty experts and professionals in the management of rock art and the general public. interested in the oldest European artistic manifestation and exceptional image of life in a fundamental period in the cultural evolution of Humanity. Also present, as guests, will be representatives of the Paleolithic art site of the Swabian Jura (Germany) and the rock art of Tassilli N’Ajjer (Algeria).

The objective of this International Symposium is to “analyze the current state of the comprehensive management of archaeological sites and try to draw up a plan on a European transnational scale and a cooperation framework agreement for monitoring their conservation, their coordinated management and tourist exploitation. joint sustainable development to promote cultural and sustainable tourism in World Heritage sites. The idea, explain members of the Caminos de Arte Rupestreco Prehistórico (Carp) cultural itinerary, is to take advantage of the knowledge accumulated in the conservation, dissemination and management of the 11 European sites that are World Heritage Sites, plus the two guests, and promote them jointly as world tourist destinations to combat rural depopulation and generate new opportunities for economic, social and labor development.

The decision to meet in the Region of Murcia was approved at the last assembly of the Carp, included in the European Cultural Itineraries, which was held at the end of 2022 in Ciudad Rodrigo (Salamanca) with the presence of the mayoress of Calasparra, Teresa García , and the director of the Ars Civilis Foundation, Miguel San Nicolás. The CARP, which integrates 60 entities from 8 countries (Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Norway, Finland, Georgia and Azerbaijan), also approved the inclusion of the Castilian-Leon Foundation Siega Verde in the organization and the Côa Valley (Portugal) , both two of the largest outdoor venues for Paleolithic art.

The symposium will take place in Calasparra over four days with theoretical presentations and technical visits to the Abrigos del Pozo (Calasparra), the Cueva de La Serreta and Abrigos de Los Grajos (Cieza) and Cantos de la Visera del Monte Arabí (Yecla). And it will have the participation of one of the most prestigious rock art scholars in the world, Jean Clottes, president of the International Federation of Rock Art Organizations (Ifrao), who will be in charge of addressing ‘Rock Art in the World Heritage List: background, current status and prospects’; with the Mexican Carolina Castellanos, Heritage Counselor at Icomos International, and Jordi Tresserras, President of Icomos Spain, who will talk about ‘World Heritage Management: planning processes for the design of management systems and for the preparation of management plans in cave sites’; and with Peter Debrine, travel advisor and UNESCO sustainable tourism expert, who will discuss ‘The World Heritage program and sustainable tourism. The link with cultural routes and itineraries on a global and European scale’, among other international experts.