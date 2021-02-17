The Ministry of Transport plans to total closure of circulation of the Cartagena-Chinchilla line as of March 1 due to the extraordinary repair work on the road in the Cieza area, as LA TRUTH advanced. The duration of the line cut will not be one month, but eleven weeks, so will be out of service until May 16, according to the first estimates. The cut will be much longer than what was foreseen in the works contract. In this way, travelers from the Region who want to travel to Madrid during this period will have to use alternative transport by bus, or use the high-speed line in Orihuela. The two Alvia and Intercity trains that currently operate daily will no longer provide service on this section.

Likewise, Alicante station will have to be adapted so that freight trains that use the Chinchilla line can pass, which must use an alternative itinerary. There are ten convoys a week in both directions, loaded with butane, which cover the route between Escombreras and Getafe. As well as two others and trains between Murcia and Madrid-Bilbao.

As LA VERDAD published, the accumulated effects of the three episodes of heavy rains in the last year and a half hembankments and road structures in both zones have been undermined and eroded, in the municipalities of Cieza and Abarán.

Following an on-the-spot inspection, the technical report stressed that urgent action was needed to «Eliminate the serious risk that exists in these areas both for traffic and for people». On the Cieza section, Adif points out that the road “is not contained laterally” and that any increase in temperature can cause “deformations and sticks, which exponentially increase the risks of derailment.”

Adif has just formalized the contract for the emergency works with the Hormigones Martínez company for a value of 4.1 million euros. The execution period is five months.