The pandemic dyed 2020 black, with a 17.7% increase in the number of deaths in Spain, according to data published yesterday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Specifically, 492,930 people died throughout the country, 74,227 more than in 2019. According to figures from the Ministry of Health, Covid was responsible for 50,837 of these deaths, although the INE statistics show that the pandemic is led the lives of thousands of people who are not listed in the official register. The Ministry only included the cases with positive PCR, but during the first wave, many patients died without being tested.

The Covid also left its trail of death in the Region of Murcia. Specifically, 744 people lost their lives in 2020 after becoming infected, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. In total, the number of deaths in the Community from all causes rose to 12,237. There are 669 deaths more than the previous year, which represents an increase of 5.8%. Only Galicia (5%) and the Canary Islands (4.2%) registered lower increases. The figures reflect above all the limited impact of the first wave, which claimed 150 lives in the Region compared to the thousands of deaths in territories such as Madrid or Castilla-La Mancha.

During the months of March and April there were increases in mortality of just 4.7% and 2.2% in the Region, and in May the number of deaths was lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year. . However, at the turn of the summer the trend changed. In September there was an increase of 21.4%, and in October and November there were again strong increases, of 17.5% and 16.8%, respectively. This time, the pandemic was hitting the Region intensely.

The INE statistics do not reflect the real cost in lives of the disease in Murcia, since more than half of the deaths have occurred in 2021, from the third wave



The worst, however, came from January, with the third wave. More than half of the deaths from Covid registered in the Region have occurred in 2021. Hence, the statistics published yesterday by the INE do not reflect the real dimension of the pandemic in Murcia.

Regarding the crude mortality rate, last year 8.1 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants were recorded in the Region, compared to 10.4 per 1,000 in Spain.

The statistics published yesterday by the INE includes many other indicators. Among them, life expectancy at birth, which is 82.4 years in the Region of Murcia, slightly above the national average (82.3 years). At the top are the Balearic Islands, Navarra and Galicia, while Melilla and Ceuta have the lowest life expectancy, below 80 years.