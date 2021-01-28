The Murcia Region urged the Ministry on Thursday to guarantee the shipment of vaccines committed to the autonomous communities, and increase their speed in sending doses in order to speed up the vaccination process. The new Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, participated in the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, where he asked the Ministry to ensure the shipments of vaccines to the autonomous communities and their periodicity, as well as to allow the passage to the second stage of the vaccination campaign for be able to start the administration of the vaccine to those over 80 years of age, because their vaccination would imply reducing the enormous risk that this vulnerable group currently runs given the number of infections registered in this month of January.

Regarding the agreement on the application of the Vaccination Strategy against Covid19 in Spain, the Community requested that the forecasts for the shipment of vaccines to the autonomous regions be published, as well as the shipment of more doses. In addition, he also requested that the national protocols be more detailed to favor their adaptation by the autonomous communities, depending on the circumstances of each territory.

On the other hand, regarding the evolution of the pandemic in the Region of Murcia, Salud indicates that «this is the most critical week at the healthcare level but the incidence has already begun to decline. The agreed shock measures are bearing fruit and we have managed to contain the growth of the curve, reducing both the 14-day and 7-day incidence rates.

Despite the fact that the number of infections decreases, the Region once again demanded from the Ministry more tools so that the autonomous communities can act in certain cases such as being able to extend and adjust the curfew, or the possibility of confinement for certain areas, municipalities or neighborhoods. The counselor also requested that the taking of measures to combat the new strains that are causing us to return to a critical situation be addressed, as a matter of urgency, as well as that the VAT on masks be lowered.