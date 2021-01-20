The Autonomous Community tripled the diagnostic capacity of Covid-19 compared to the second wave of the pandemic and almost all cases are diagnosed in the first 24 hours thanks to antigen testing performed on all close contacts of a positive.

In the last ten days, the Ministry of Health followed up about 50,000 people in quarantine, between positives and close contacts, and only last week 56,000 detection tests were carried out in the 16 Covid points that have been launched and in the 85 Primary Care centers, as well as in the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP). On the other hand, people with a negative result and who remain in quarantine, undergo a confirmation PCR seven days later.

The counselor of the branch, Manuel Villegas, provided these data this Wednesday in his appearance before the Plenary session of the Regional Assembly, where he intervened at his own request to account for the evolution of the pandemic and the regulations that have been applied by the Community Government to stop the advance of Covid-19.

In this sense, Villegas He stated that this week the implementation of new measures was agreed since “between 8 and 10 percent of infections end in hospital admission”, so “we cannot trust ourselves and we must continue to bet on reducing our social interaction to the maximum” . He also added that “the measures adopted by the technical committee are working, as happened with the second wave. This is the way to follow”.

Promotion of non-face-to-face consultations



On the other hand, the Murcian Health Service (SMS) accelerated and streamlined the implementation of new technologies in health services. To date, and since the pandemic began, more than 161,000 patients They conducted a non-face-to-face consultation that has not taken more than three days after their request.

Currently, this model constitutes almost half of the total number of consultations carried out, which has contributed to alleviating the pressure on the Specialized Care.