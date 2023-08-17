The Region of Murcia closed the month of July with a total of 96,982 foreign affiliates to Social Security, which is 5,202 less compared to the previous month (-5.09%) and 2,596 more foreign affiliates in relation to the seventh month of 2022 ( +2.75%).

The monthly drop registered in the Community is the second most pronounced of all the autonomous communities, after that noted by Andalusia, which fell by 6.01%, with 18,860 fewer registered.

This is clear from the data published this Thursday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, which also indicates that of the total number of foreign affiliates in the Region in July, 14,479 are women and 20,593 are men. According to the distribution by regimes, the average for the seventh month of the year shows an affiliation of 38,504 foreigners in the general regime; 44,772 in agriculture; 3,874 at home. For their part, there are 7,456 self-employed workers and 133 attached to the Sea regime, and none to coal. At the national level, Social Security lost an average of 3,365 foreign affiliates in July, 0.1% less than the previous month, with which the seventh month of the year closed with 2,695,240 immigrant workers registered in the system. With this drop in July, the average affiliation of foreigners puts an end to five consecutive months of rises, which led the total number of employed foreigners to reach a record figure of 2,698,604 average contributors last June. Of the total foreign contributors at the end of July, 55.6% were men and 44.4% women. In seasonally adjusted terms, the affiliation of foreigners to Social Security rose by 7,308 contributors in July, to a total of 2,614,921 employed, 425,500 more than before the arrival of the pandemic.

