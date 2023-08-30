“World of Apartments”: Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug overtook Moscow in prices for renting cottages

The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug has overtaken Moscow in prices for renting cottages. Regions of Russia with the most expensive and cheapest country houses called analytics of the World of Apartments portal.

The average offer price in the region reached 75.25 thousand rubles per month, while in the capital the figure is kept at the level of 70.1 thousand rubles. Among the regions with expensive cottage rentals, experts also named St. Petersburg (about 68 thousand rubles a month), the Moscow region (about 58 thousand rubles) and Tatarstan (57.5 thousand rubles).

The cheapest way to rent a country house is in the Jewish Autonomous Region – an average of 8899 rubles per month. Slightly more expensive offer cottages in Transbaikalia, Buryatia, Khakassia and the Arkhangelsk region.

In general, in Russia, private houses are now rented for an average of 34.03 thousand rubles a month – 4.3 percent more expensive than in the spring. “This is explained, firstly, by the summer season, and secondly, by the general increase in rates in the rental housing segment due to the declining affordability of acquiring housing for ownership – both apartments and houses. Mortgage interest rates are growing, life in general is becoming more expensive, household incomes leave much to be desired – in these conditions, families who cannot afford to buy a home prefer to rent an apartment or house, ”explained World of Apartments CEO Pavel Lutsenko.

Earlier it was reported that prices for daily rent of apartments jumped in Russia. According to YuKassa, Ecolines RUS and the Sutochno.ru service, in the summer of 2023, the average cost of renting residential premises was set at 4,220 rubles per day, which is 15 percent more expensive compared to the same period of the previous year.