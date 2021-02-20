The regional government has shown the heads of Smart Tourism in Valencia and Andalusia the potential of the Region in terms of digitization, through the progress made by the seven municipalities that currently belong to the Smart Destinations Network and work in the processes to consolidate itself as Smart Tourist Destinations (DTI).

In this way, Lorca, Murcia, Los Alcázares, Caravaca de la Cruz, Fortuna, Águilas and Cartagena will acquire competitive advantages, adding quality to the tourist offer through the digitization of their services, which will have an impact on the national and international tourist projection of the Region versus other destinations.

The Minister of Tourism, Youth and Sports, Cristina Sánchez, pointed out that this meeting, created to coordinate actions and share them with the State Society for Information Management and Tourism Technologies (Segittur), in which the regional secretary and the director participated General of Tourism of Valencia, Francesc Colomer and Herick Campos, and the general director of Quality, Innovation and Promotion of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía, Ana María García, «has been essential to present technological solutions that serve to reactivate and revalue the municipalities, immersed in a hostile moment caused by covid-19 and increase their competitiveness ”.

According to Cristina Sánchez, knowing “first hand” the tools that are being articulated in “two destinations as important for national tourism as Andalusia and Valencia, is essential to continue advancing in digitization and consolidate ourselves as a benchmark and attractive destination, thanks to quality of the services we offer to the visitor ».

Likewise, he stressed that the path towards the consolidation of the Region of Murcia as one of the most prominent DTIs in the country is a priority at the moment for the regional government, “because we know that the offer is wide and tourists will choose the destinations that are safest grant them and grant more guarantees in their services, “he said.

In this sense, he recalled that the Community signed a collaboration protocol with Segittur last year, which will be reinforced in the coming months with the launch of the first projects that are already being studied at the Table of Smart Tourist Destinations of the Murcia Region, an advisory body created last January to promote the execution of collaborative projects in matters of sustainability, governance, tourism intelligence, accessibility and technology. It will also be reinforced with the launch of a training plan for destination managers.