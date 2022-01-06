The second prize of the

Children’s Lottery has fallen into the

44469. The Region of Murcia takes a pinch of this award.

Murcia, Beniel, Sangonera, La Algaida, El Esparragal and La Alcayna they are the lucky towns. The winners of this award take 75,000 euros for each tenth or 750,000 euros for the complete series. In total, the raffle has left about 500,000 euros in the Community (about 450,000), according to Europa Press. The 44469 will distribute happiness among the Spanish. This January 6 is not only celebrated the arrival of the Three Wise Men from the East, one of the most generous draws in this country also takes place on this day.

Encarna Rubio Hidalgo, owner of the Centro de El Esparragal stationery store, learned from a call from the State Lottery and Betting delegation in the Region that she had sold one of the winning tickets by machine. «When they told me I was very nervous. I am very happy because it is much needed with everything that we are going through, “he said in statements to LA VERDAD.

In Beniel, Mari Carmen Juárez, owner of the town’s administration, located on Calvo Sotelo Avenue, received the cheers of residents of the area who, when passing in front of her establishment, saw the sign on the facade indicating that they had sold the second prize. “You are the best!” One of them shouted from the window of his vehicle. “I’m very happy,” said the lottery. “In the Christmas Lottery this year we did not give anything, and we gave the last prize in December 2019. We do not know who is the lucky one, but we are very happy,” he said.

In the Archenera district of La Algaida, Miguel Guillén runs the mixed point of this town. «I think I will have sold a tenth, because all the numbers come out by typewriter. This is a tobacconist and I don’t have traditional tenths, “he explained to LA VERDAD. He added that “The second prize has been widely distributed throughout Spain. I am happy, although the ideal thing for me would have been to give a prize that would have gone to a hundred people, to celebrate it in style with them and uncork several bottles of champagne ». Guillén assures that it is not the first time that he has distributed a prize, since he has given “a lot of money” in raffles such as the Bonoloto, the Euromillion and the Lottery on Thursday.

As every year

The draw for the Child has started at 12 noon with the lowest prizes. And is that this draw does not play with surprise, as it happens with the Christmas Lottery. The most exciting thing about the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw is that you never know which prize will appear first, sometimes the Fat Man is begging and other times it is quite an early riser. This does not happen with the Lotería del Niño, in this draw the order of the prizes is already known. There are nerves in this draw, but to a lesser extent because its short duration does not make the wait for the prizes of this popular draw so long.

The amount that this award distributes can make the wishes of many people come true. You can use this money to start a new business, organize a trip to a remote place or finish paying the expensive mortgage. This extra money will be the way to fulfill many wishes. The most savers will prefer to save it for future problems, since you never know how it can change your life. Although the Christmas holidays come to an end with this raffle, the winners of this award will surely want to extend their vacations for a few more days to celebrate this award.

The lucky ones who have won the second prize of the Lotería del Niño will be celebrating this good news that for many will be the final finishing touch to the Christmas holidays. Before knowing the number that corresponds to the second prize of the Lotería del Niño, the third main prize and the terminations of two, three and four figures were announced. Then it is the turn of the first prize awarded

two million euros for the complete series and 200,000 euros for each winning tenth. The Christmas Lottery officially began Christmas, however, the draw for the Child puts the final climax to this holiday.

The prizes that are distributed in the Lotería del Niño



The Lottery of the Child is made up of

three main awards: a first prize or Gordo del Niño, with which you can win 200,000 euros per winning tenth and up to 2,000,000 euros with the complete series; the second prize awards 75,000 euros for each winning tenth or 750,000 euros to the series; finally, the third prize closes this category with a jackpot of 25,000 euros per tenth and 250,000 euros for the complete series.

But the Lotería del Niño not only distributes these main prizes, there are many more. In total there are

20 prizes of 3,500 euros, 1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros and 5,000 prizes of 400 euros. Another way to win money is with the approximations that are the numbers before and after a main prize. With the approach to the first prize you can get 12,000 euros with each series. With the approximation to the numbers before and after the second prize, you will get 6,100 euros for each series. To these are added the refunds that award 200 euros to each series for the tickets whose last figure matches that of the first prize. This number is also awarded to the one that coincides with the first special extraction of a digit and to the one that coincides with the second special extraction of a digit.

East

second prize It is located below the jewel in the crown, the prize pool, which distributes 75,000 euros for a lucky tenth that makes this Three Kings Day happy to more than one family. Do not wait to find out if you are one of the winners of this second prize of the Lotería del Niño, since the tenth winners have an expiration date. Do not be confused and do not miss the opportunity to be one of the great winners of this raffle. Remember that it is possible

check all the numbers of the Lotería del Niño from THE TRUTH.

How to collect a tenth of the Lotería del Niño



Before thinking about what to invest the money of the second prize of the Lotería del Niño you should know how to collect a tenth. If you are one of the winners and you have the third prize in your hands, you should know that it is governed by the same requirements as the first and second prize of the Children’s Lottery. Those prizes that exceed the figure of 3,000 euros cannot be collected in a conventional lottery administration. Therefore, if you are one of the lucky ones who has won a prize higher than this figure in the Lotería del Niño draw, you will have to collect your money personally at

one of the associated financial entities listed on the State Lottery and Betting website. Once there, the winner will be given a signed check in which he or she will be asked for the ID and the number of the winner.