The Region of Murcia once again touched one hundred cases of coronavirus during the day on Friday. The Ministry of Health reported 98 positives, two less than the day before. The slight increase in these two days compared to previous days is explained, in part, by the slight upturn in the municipality of Murcia, which has been installed around 30 daily infections (34 this time).

In any case, these daily figures had already been reached after the post-third wave de-escalation. The curve, therefore, remains flattened for now. In addition, the positivity rate for the PCR and antigen tests (2,210) was 4.4%, which is acceptable levels. As for the rest of the municipalities, 16 positive correspond to Cartagena, 8 to Lorca, 6 to Águilas, 5 to Cieza, 4 to Beniel, 4 to Molina de Segura, 3 to Alcantarilla, 3 to Ceutí. The rest are distributed in various locations, according to the Ministry of Health.

The best news is that no coronavirus-infected patient died this Friday. This is the third time this has happened in the last eight days, which is due to the relief of the pressure on care and the fact that a considerable part of the most vulnerable population is already vaccinated.

The occupation of the hospitals did not suffer any notable alterations either. There are currently 77 patients admitted to the centers in the Region, four more than the previous day. 17 of them are in intensive care units, two more compared to the last balance.