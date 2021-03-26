The Region of Murcia continues to contain the arrival of a fourth wave, despite the general deterioration of the data in recent days in the rest of the country. Since last Monday, the Community has added 277 infections, a figure practically identical to that of the same period last week, when 276 were detected.

In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has notified 88 positives, of which 12 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 12 to Torre Pacheco, 10 to Cartagena, nine to Cieza, eight to Alcantarilla, seven to Fuente Álamo, seven to Lorca and seven to San Javier. The rest are spread over various locations. However, the positivity rate has increased compared to the previous days to 4.1%, after the 2,108 PCR or antigen tests that were carried out this Thursday.

Hospital pressure continues to improve little by little, with 105 currently admitted, five less than the previous day, although there is one more patient in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), 41 in total.

The Ministry of Health reported this Friday the death of a person from coronavirus. This is an 80-year-old male from Health Area II, corresponding to the Cartagena area. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,557 people have lost their lives in the Region due to Covid.