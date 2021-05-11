Time and again, the scourge of mistreatment continues to hit the Region with particular virulence. Murcia repeats again as the autonomous community with the highest rate of victims of gender violence in the country –specifically 2.1 for every thousand women over the age of 14–, according to data reported yesterday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE ).

This ratio is well above the national average (1.4). Only in the autonomous city of Melilla –with a rate of 2.3– this problem reaches an even more worrying magnitude. The numbers are light years ahead of other regions, such as the Basque Country or Catalonia, which occupy the lowest positions in this dishonorable ranking.

The statistics of the INE allows a clear look at the reality that was lived in many homes in the country after the start of the pandemic and during the long months of confinement. In a year marked by Covid and by multiple social restrictions, the number of victims of abuse decreased to 4.1% in the community. According to the balance, 1,343 women were protected last year in the Region with a restraining order – or another precautionary measure – after reporting gender violence.

Complaints fell 4.1% last year, especially in the months of confinement



Throughout Spain, more than 29,000 women had to ask for help last year when they were threatened or attacked by their partners or ex-partners. The decrease in the number of cases was more pronounced than in Murcia, reaching up to 8.4%. The downturn, moreover, was perceived mainly in the months of confinement.

In more than half of the cases – up to 56.3% – the complaints were directed against the current partners of the victims – whether they were spouses, boyfriends or domestic partners. Another 42.3% of the offenses were allegedly committed, however, by men with whom they had already ended their relationship. In 1.4% of the cases, the couple was in full separation.

The analysis of this body also shows that the reality of gender violence does not understand age and is also perpetuated among the youngest. Up to 35 minors reported last year in the Region that they had been mistreated by their partners or ex-partners. The figure, which decreased slightly compared to the previous year, represents 2.6% of the total affected. However, the bulk of the complaints, up to 62%, come from the group of women between 25 and 44 years old. However, victims over 65 years of age barely account for 1.6% of cases.

Judicial stoppage



The INE balance also shows that last year up to 1,207 men were convicted of gender violence in the Region. The figure represents a decrease of up to 18.6% in the number of people convicted of this crime, a drop that can be answered in the paralysis that the courts were subjected to for months as a result of the Covid. The number of acquittals also decreased from 178 in 2019 to 137 last year.

Up to 281 men were convicted of breaking the order that prevented them from approaching their victim



Among those convicted of this scourge, the crime of injuries was the most frequent (633). Threats (271) and torture and crimes against moral integrity are also among the most repeated. According to the data handled by the INE, another 281 citizens were convicted of violating a restraining order that had been imposed on them to protect their victim. Coercion (69), damages (23), homicides (3), sexual assaults (2) and burglaries (1) complete the list of convictions for this scourge.

The courts prosecute this type of violence with various penalties and measures. More than half a thousand people entered the Region last year for crimes of gender violence. Almost a thousand were prevented from possessing weapons and 903 were forced to carry out community work.