The Region of Murcia remains one of the five communities in the country with the most organ donors. And all this despite the fact that the pandemic caused a drop of 18.8% in transplants and 22.8% in organ donation throughout Spain. Thus, the Region falls from third to fifth place in the regional ‘ranking’ with 51 donors per million inhabitants compared to 63 in 2019 and it is located behind Cantabria (which returns to top the list), Navarra, the Basque Country and the Canary Islands.

These are some of the data revealed on Monday by the general director of the National Transplant Organization, Beatriz Domínguez-Gil, who pointed out that last year 4,425 organ transplants were performed throughout Spain, which corresponds to a rate of 93.3 per million inhabitants. This activity was possible thanks to the 1,777 people who donated their organs after their death, which is 37.4 donors for every million, and the 268 people who donated a kidney or part of their liver while they were alive. In addition, the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital once again repeats itself as the national health center with the maximum number of donors and also with the largest number of asystole donors, in this case together with the Bellvitge University Hospital.

Less liver and kidney



Last year 140 solid organ transplants were performed in the Region (69 kidney transplants, 53 liver, 14 heart and 4 pancreas). There was a decrease in liver and kidney transplants of around 20%, lower than the national drop, while heart and pancreas transplantation was maintained. The transplantation of hematopoietic organs remained at similar figures to 2019 and there was even a slight increase in bone marrow, according to the Regional Coordinator of Transplants of the Autonomous Community, Ricardo Robles. “Although, at the beginning of the pandemic, the transplant programs in our community were stopped, during the last months of the year and early 2021, the donation rates of 2019, prior to the pandemic, are maintained again.” According to Robles, this third wave turned into a tsunami has not slowed the pace of transplants and, for this reason, he is grateful for the “enormous effort of health professionals” in ICUs.

On the other hand, family refusals in the Region were 13% last year, compared to a national average of 14%. Robles’ intention is to reduce that percentage even further: “There is room.” Of the total of 77 donors obtained in the Region last year, 64 materialized in La Arrixaca and the remaining 13 in the other hospitals (6 in Santa Lucía, 4 in Reina Sofía and 3 in Morales Meseguer).

“The Spanish transplant system has not been immune to the coronavirus pandemic and Spain will not have reached a new historical maximum, but it has achieved achievements of extraordinary importance and continues to maintain world excellence in organ donation and transplantation” , added the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón. In this regard, Domínguez-Gil specified that, in the months of January and February 2020, donation and transplantation activity in Spain was increasing compared to 2019, although between March, April and May there was a “very sharp” decrease due to to the first wave of coronavirus infections, which caused a saturation of hospital care.

Once this phase was over, activity recovered from June and, in fact, in the last months of the year the monthly rate of donations and transplants was close to what was registered in the same period in 2019. «This evolution puts demonstrating, once again, the capacity of the Spanish donation and transplantation system to adapt quickly to unfavorable environments, ”Calzón stressed.