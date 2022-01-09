The sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to set new ceilings in the Region of Murcia. If this Friday the Ministry of Health registered the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,558 cases, the latest data from the Epidemiology Service reflects the highest number of positives on a Saturday since the Covid came into our lives, with 3,620 infected.

Of the total infections, 1,177 correspond to Murcia, 442 to Cartagena, 201 to Lorca, 174 to Yecla, 135 to Molina de Segura, 108 to Águilas and Caravaca de la Cruz, 100 to Jumilla, 90 to Alcantarilla, 78 to Cieza, 68 to Totana, 64 to Las Torres de Cotillas and Alhama, 62 to Archena, 49 to Mazarrón and San Javier, 48 to Torre Pacheco, 47 to La Unión, 46 to Fuente Álamo, 44 ​​to Ceutí, 42 to Cehegín. The rest of the cases are distributed in different municipalities.

In addition, the Region of Murcia registered two deaths this Saturday due to the coronavirus. They are two men aged 71 and 89, from health areas I (Murcia Oeste) and II (Cartagena). The death toll from Covid has risen to 1,863 since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has not updated the figures for hospital pressure in the Community this Sunday. In the last balance, on January 6, there were 375 admitted, 78 of them in the Intensive Care Units.