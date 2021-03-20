The celebration of San José left in the Region of Murcia one of the best days in terms of data on the coronavirus pandemic in recent months. The restriction measures against Covid-19 imposed in the Community seem to serve, at least for the moment, as containment against the dreaded fourth wave.
Thus, the Epidemiology service of the Murcian Health Service only detected 14 positives during Father’s Day in the 760 antigen tests and PCR tests carried out to detect the disease. The positivity rate therefore drops to 1.8%. Of the 14 new cases, 3 correspond to the municipality of Cartagena, 3 to Murcia, 2 to Cehegín, 2 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 1 to Águilas, 1 to Los Alcázares, 1 to San Javier and 1 to Yecla.
The best news was undoubtedly that no one affected by coronavirus died this Friday. In total, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 1,548 people in the Murcia region since March last year.
Hospitals also registered a decrease in the number of people admitted, with nine fewer patients in health centers and a total of 116. In the Intensive Care Units, however, the same people affected as on Thursday, 48 continue.
Only one case in educational centers
The educational centers of the Region of Murcia have added a new case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Education.
The only new case detected corresponds to that of a student from the José Robles Public School (Lorca), which has led to the isolation of four people: the positive and three students.
Thus, a total of nine teachers and 92 students remain isolated due to having had contact with one of the 2,223 positive cases –302 teachers and 1,923 students – that have led to quarantines in 508 educational centers in the Region of Murcia since the beginning of the course school, Monday, September 14.
The Ministry of Education recalls that there are 280,000 students and 27,000 teachers in the Region, so that the nine isolated teachers represent 0.03 percent of the total, and the 92 students, 0.03 percent. In addition, 18,336 students and 1,742 teachers have already returned to classrooms after exceeding the quarantine period.
