The celebration of San José left in the Region of Murcia one of the best days in terms of data on the coronavirus pandemic in recent months. The restriction measures against Covid-19 imposed in the Community seem to serve, at least for the moment, as containment against the dreaded fourth wave.

Thus, the Epidemiology service of the Murcian Health Service only detected 14 positives during Father’s Day in the 760 antigen tests and PCR tests carried out to detect the disease. The positivity rate therefore drops to 1.8%. Of the 14 new cases, 3 correspond to the municipality of Cartagena, 3 to Murcia, 2 to Cehegín, 2 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 1 to Águilas, 1 to Los Alcázares, 1 to San Javier and 1 to Yecla.

The best news was undoubtedly that no one affected by coronavirus died this Friday. In total, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 1,548 people in the Murcia region since March last year.

Hospitals also registered a decrease in the number of people admitted, with nine fewer patients in health centers and a total of 116. In the Intensive Care Units, however, the same people affected as on Thursday, 48 continue.