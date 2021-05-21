The rebound in new cases of Covid-19 that is being appreciated in recent days continued this Thursday after registering 106 positives in the Region, in a day in which 2,671 PCR and antigen tests were carried out. The current positivity rate therefore rises as 3.97%, almost one point more than a week ago.

Of the 106 new cases, 31 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 16 to Cartagena, 15 to Lorca, 11 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 5 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to Alcantarilla, 4 to Cehegín and 4 to Molina de Segura. The rest are spread over various locations.

Revenues are stable in the Region of Murcia. Currently there 79 people hospitalized, three less than the previous day. The occupancy of intensive care units remains at 28.

This Thursday marks a week since the last death in the Community was registered due to the coronavirus. Till the date, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 1,597 people in the Region.

The number of active cases stands at 778 at the community level (43 more than the previous day), of which 699 remain in home isolation (46 more).