The Region continues the de-escalation of the sixth wave. This Sunday, 1,621 new positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in the last 24 hours. There are already 295,467 infections in the Region since the start of the pandemic.

Of these, 478 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 250 to Cartagena, 115 to Molina de Segura, 93 to Lorca, 72 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 58 to Cieza, 49 to Torre Pacheco, 43 to Alcantarilla, 40 to Mazarrón, 37 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 35 to San Javier, 32 to Alhama de Murcia, 27 to Totana, 23 to Yecla, 21 to Jumilla and 20 to Abanilla. The others are distributed by the other municipalities.

The Region registered four deaths from the coronavirus yesterday. They are two men and two women, 51, 74, 85 and 95 years old; three from health area VI (Vega Media del Segura) and one from area I (West Murcia).