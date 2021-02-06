The Region of Murcia is on the way to closing a new black week, in which the coronavirus has already claimed 87 lives, 29 of them on Thursday. They are 16 men and 13 women, aged between 54 and 98 years. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,205 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the Region.

The good news is the consolidation of the decline in the contagion curve. Health reported 430 positives yesterday corresponding to Thursday, 25 less than the previous day. However, the positivity rate increased half a point, to 8.1%, after the 4,869 PCR or antigen tests performed on Thursday. The number of active cases falls to 9,291, after 840 new registrations.

584 deaths in the country



The Ministry of Health notified 584 deaths yesterday, 152 more than on Thursday. Carolina Darias’ department recorded another 28,565 infections. In total, 2,941,990 people have suffered from Covid, according to official figures, although the real number could already exceed six million. The cumulative incidence of the country is 750 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. The total number of occupied beds falls to 22.21%, while in ICUs it is 43.86%.