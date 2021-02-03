The pandemic once again left a tragic day on Tuesday, with 29 deaths in the Region of Murcia. It is the sixth day in a row with more than two dozen deaths, and the total number of fatalities amounts to 1,147, 171 in the last week. This Tuesday 16 men and 13 women between 59 and 95 years old died. Fourteen were from Murcia, nine from Cartagena, two from Caravaca and the rest from Bullas, Torre Pacheco, Yecla and Jumilla. These are still the consequences of the third wave that swept all the Murcian municipalities during the month of January.

The Region is finally bending the curve, although it is clear that the braking has come late. Health spokesperson for the pandemic, Jaime Pérez, notified this Wednesday 667 new cases of coronavirus. It is a slight rise from the previous day, but the positivity rate of PCR and antigen tests (7,623) remains stable, in 8%.

Of the total number of infections, 179 were registered in Murcia, 109 in Cartagena, 55 in Lorca, 41 in Molina. Further, 27 in Yecla, which finally reflects a reduction in transmission in the municipality of the Altiplano, the most affected since the end of January. There were also 21 in Cieza, 18 in Águilas, 17 in Jumilla, 15 in Las Torres de Cotillas, 14 in Abarán, 11 in Caravaca de la Cruz, 11 in Ceutí, 10 in Archena, 10 in Beniel, 9 in Alcantarilla, 9 in Fuente Álamo, 9 in San Pedro del Pinatar, 9 in La Unión, 8 in Mazarrón, 8 in San Javier, 7 in Mula, 6 in Totana, 5 in Los Alcázares, 5 in Alguazas, 5 in Santomera, and 5 in Torre Pacheco .

The statistics of active cases continues to decline, with 10,345 people affected. In the last 24 hours, more than a thousand patients were cured again, bringing the total to 85,569. Pérez stressed that “the number of infections has dropped considerably.” But the situation in hospitals “is still very worrying, although we can see some sign that it is starting to improve a little.”

There are 1,012 admitted to hospital centers, almost 70 less than the previous day. Despite this, they are still excessive figures and we must hope that this decline “will be confirmed throughout the week.” In fact, the pressure in ICUs remains extreme, with 175 patients (two more), 143% of their structural capacity.