The escalation in infections, which has led the Region to reach incidence rates never seen during the pandemic, seems to be starting to slow down, as highlighted yesterday by the Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas. However, it is one thing that there is no longer an exponential increase and another that the registered cases begin to decrease. This has not happened yet. Health yesterday reported 971 positives corresponding to Sunday, a very high figure if compared to that registered the same day the previous week (667).

Villegas is confident that the Region is approaching the “plateau” on the epidemic curve after a week of vertigo. In the last seven days, 11,843 positives have been registered and there has been a 75% increase in hospital admissions. All this is already beginning to be reflected in a new increase in deaths from Covid. Health notified eleven deaths yesterday, between 71 and 99 years old.

The third wave is making a dent in nursing homes again, with 357 cases in twenty centers. The last of the outbreaks affects the Los Olivos de Cieza occupational center, with four users and an assistant infected.

Record in Spain



The situation continues to worsen in Spain, which adds another record weekend. Since Friday, 84,287 new cases have been reported. This figure is the highest of the entire pandemic (taking into account that months ago the detection was much lower), and far exceeds the 61,422 new infected reported seven days ago.