The increase in cases that drove the third wave since December is already reflected in the most tragic record of the pandemic: Eleven patients died this Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 833 since the start of the pandemic. Two days ago, eleven deaths were also registered, a figure that until then had not been reached for almost two months.

In this sense, the next few weeks will continue to be tough as hospital pressure continues to intensify. According to the latest epidemiological report from the Ministry of Health, there are 715 patients admitted, 11 more than in the previous count, and 105 in the ICU, two more.

The curve for hospitalized patients, which is very steep since the beginning of the year, continues to threaten the collapse of the health system because the Region remains installed at the peak of infections in the third wave. Health recorded 971 new positives during Sunday. As every week, fewer tests were carried out, although they were more than 6,000, more than usual on a Sunday, and the positivity rate dropped slightly to 15%. It is still very high, but there is already a downward trend. This week seems key to see how far the effect of the measures decreed by the Community reaches.

The incidence of the coronavirus in the Region continues to mark records of vertigo. The 14-day rate for the Region is 1,381, and in some municipalities it is even more so. Moratalla continues to lead, with 3,750, followed by Albudeite (3,568), Fortuna (3,421) and Yecla (3,220). Above 2.00 are Abanilla, Caravaca de la Cruz, Mula and Jumilla.