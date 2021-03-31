The Region managed to end the year 2020 with a deficit in public accounts that was reduced by 44% compared to 2019, going from an amount of 585 million euros to 328 last year, that is, a decrease of almost seven tenths of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as reported yesterday by sources from the Ministry of the Presidency and Finance.

Despite this, the Region was, after the Valencian Community, the autonomy that reached the highest deficit figure, 1.12% of GDP, «which again shows that the unfair financing we suffer puts us once again in a disadvantageous position (with respect to most of the Spanish regions), which is much more serious in situations of need such as those involved in the fight against the pandemic “, said the Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán.

In this context, Celdrán insisted, “we have had to make significant efforts to optimize spending as much as possible, given that the money that the State has sent us to face the health, economic and social cost of the pandemic barely covered three out of ten euros from the budget that we had to allocate last year ».

The Community accumulates eight consecutive months as the fastest in Spain in paying suppliers, with 11.3 days



The head of the Presidency and the Treasury once again recalled that the Region has been one of the “most affected” communities in the distribution of the so-called ‘Covid fund’, for which he publicly denounced “the continuous disloyalty of the central government, which continues to maintain a system of unfair financing that punishes us and treats us like second-rate Spaniards, while unilaterally defining distribution criteria that always benefit the same territories.

Finally, Celdrán again demanded the urgent call of the Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy “to address a fair and balanced financing system, which provides all communities with the same tools to face the economic, social and health crisis caused by the Covid-19 ».

The counselor also came out yesterday to assess the data published by the Ministry of Finance on the payment terms to providers by autonomies, which show that the Community closed last January with an average payment period to providers of 11.32 days , “Which places us for the eighth consecutive month as the Spanish region with the best relationship between the ratio of operations paid and that of operations pending payment”, according to sources from the regional government. The Region is in the lead in terms of the speed of payments, followed by the 16.11 days of the Canary Islands and the 17.73 days of Cantabria.

Less than half of the average



The average number of days that the regional administration takes to deal with its debts with suppliers is well below the average figure for the whole of Spain, which amounts to 28.46 days, that is, more than double. “In this way, Murcia is comfortably below the legal limit of 30 days established by state regulations on late payments, and also accumulates its eighth consecutive month at that threshold,” according to a note from the Ministry.

In January 2020, the average supplier payment period was almost 84 days in the Region, a figure that was double the national average and which has been reversed in that twelve-month period.

Javier Celdrán stressed that “speed in payments to our suppliers is always important, but especially in a scenario like the current one”, due to the crisis caused by the Covid pandemic.