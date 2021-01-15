He first batch of Moderna’s vaccine, with 1,200 doses, arrived at the company’s facilities on Wednesday Hephame in the region. From there, it will be distributed to health centers, according to the planning of the Ministry of Health. This new vaccine is easier to store, because it requires a conservation of 20 degrees below zero, compared to 80 below zero for Pfizer.

Grupo Hefame has two freezers with an approximate storage capacity of 64,000 vaccines, as explained by Hefame’s Deputy Director of Integral Logistics, Nacho Satorre.

Spain will receive 600,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine in the next six weeks, which should make it possible to increase the rate of immunization. At the moment, and after criticism for the initial slowness, the campaign is gradually picking up speed, although it has not yet reached the 100,000 daily doses in Spain. Yesterday, specifically, 94,548 were administered, according to statistics from the Ministry.

In the Region, 4,035 doses were injected, according to data from the Ministry, which represents the highest figure reached so far. In total, there are already 28,890 vaccinated people in the Region, according to Health, with which 73% of the vials received have been administered. However, the Ministry has 21,739 administered doses, since the data dump procedure causes a lag in updating the figures both in the case of Murcia and the rest of the communities.

Despite the increase experienced this week, the Region is still below the national average. Specifically, 55% of the available doses have been injected, compared to 59% on average in Spain, according to statistics from the Ministry. Twelve autonomies present better figures than Murcia. At the top are the Valencian Community, which has already used 85% of the doses received, and Asturias (79%). Meanwhile, Madrid continues to queue, with only 42% of vaccines administered.

Throughout this weekend, Health will continue to vaccinate the personnel of the hospitals of the Region. Next week, the service staff will continue in these centers, such as cleaners, security guards or maintenance technicians.