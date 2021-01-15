The Region of Murcia will receive 8.4 million of the distribution of the ‘agreed level’ of the System of Autonomy and Attention to the Dependency, an additional means of financing that was suspended by the Government of the PP of Mariano Rajoy. It’s about the fifth lowest figure by communities, only higher than that of Asturias (7.7 million); Balearic Islands (7 million); Cantabria (6.5 million), and La Rioja (3.9 million).

Andalusia, Catalunya and the Community of Madrid are the communities that more money will receive of the distribution of the ‘agreed level’ of the System of Autonomy and Attention to Dependency. Among the three autonomies, they will receive 135 million from the State, almost half of the distribution, which in total amounts to 283.2 million euros.

This is stated in the Agreement for the implementation of the Dependency Shock Plan, to which Europa Press has had access, approved this Friday, January 15, by the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 and the Autonomous Communities, in the Territorial Council of Social Services and for Autonomy and Attention to Dependency. East Shock Plan It contemplates an injection of more than 600 million euros in Dependency: 283.2 million of the agreed level and the rest, of the minimum level (what the General State Administration contributes for each dependent person).

By CCAA, of the 283.2 million euros of the agreed level, the community that receives the most is Andalusia (52.2 million euros), followed by Catalonia (46.6 million); Community of Madrid (36.1 million); Castilla y León (27.6 million); Valencian Community (23.4 million); Galicia (20.3 million) and Castilla-La Mancha (16.2 million).

Behind are: Aragón (9.6 million euros); The Canary Islands (almost 9 million); Extremadura (8.7 million); Region of Murcia (8.4 million); Asturias (7.7 million); Balearic Islands (7 million); Cantabria (6.5 million), and La Rioja (3.9 million).

Distribution criteria



Regarding the distribution criteria, 45.3 million euros (16% of the agreed level) were distributed according to the ‘potentially dependent population’; and another 14.2 million (5%), taking into account the degree of dependency resolutions in force in each autonomous community. Considering the number of beneficiaries with some benefit, almost 68 million euros have been distributed (24% of the agreed level), and 56.6 million (20%), according to the number of beneficiaries in each community with benefits of effective services: day or night center, residential care, home help, and so on.

Another of the criteria that the Ministry took into account for the distribution of funds is the autonomous investment in the Autonomy and Dependency Care System (SAAD), for which 7.1 million euros are distributed (2.5% of the agreed level). Meanwhile, through the indicator ’employment related to SAAD’ another 7.1 million are distributed.

These are add up to almost 4 million euros (1.4%) that are distributed according to the territorial extension of each of the autonomous communities and 1.4 million more (0.5%), taking into account the dispersion of the population.

The Ministry also took into account the insularity, for which 1.4 million euros are distributed between the Balearic and Canary Islands; the cost of services in each Autonomous Community, for which 13.9 million are distributed, and the economic capacity of households, for which another 13.9 million euros are distributed.

Other criteria are: the administrative agility of each community to resolve dependency requests, for which 14.2 million euros are distributed; people pending resolution (another 14.2 million euros); and the resolution of the waiting list, indicator for which 22.1 million are distributed. In any case, the Vice Presidency specifies that the economic values ​​presented are estimates since the latest available data will be used for the final calculation.

In February, plan to reduce the waiting list



In addition, the agreement, also the result of dialogue with social partners, provides that, in February 2021, it will be approved a specific plan for reducing the waiting list, which will include the specific objectives of each autonomous community and the measures they must adopt to achieve it.

It also establishes that, throughout this year 2021, the figure of the Personal Assistant will be regulated and the possible modification of the economic provision of care in the family environment will be addressed. Likewise, the agreement provides that by the end of 2022, all dependents with a recognized degree who live at their domicile will have access to telecare service, which will be considered a subjective right linked to the condition of dependency.

Specifically, the approved document indicates that, before the end of the second semester of 2021, the Territorial Council will agree on the changes to be introduced in the conditions that this service must meet, the definition of the “Advanced telecare” and the role it should play in the system will be analyzed.

Number of residences in Spain



On the other hand, the Ministry of Social Rights undertakes to quantify the residences in Spain during 2021, analyzing their characteristics (size, residents, professionals, location, etc.).

Likewise, the document marks the 2021 term to review the copayments of dependents and propose some common criteria that could be applied from 2022, proposing to study the exempt minimum in copayments in order to progressively approximate it to the threshold of 60% of median income -considered the threshold below which one is in relative poverty-