The head of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, chaired this Friday the presentation of the Paralympic Relay Plan, “A new sports support program” that aims to “detect the sports talent of people with disabilities to involve them in a new space of sports activity “, in the words of the president of the Community, who explained that” making a quarry is the maximum claim of this program, as well as incorporating sports activity and thus strengthening the different Paralympic teams of our country “, in such a way that” those who excel enter the high-performance programs, leaving no one behind. “

The program, which for the first time will be developed in an autonomous community, is promoted by the regional government, the Spanish Paralympic Committee and the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University (UCAM) and “it will serve to coordinate the different actors involved in sports for people with disabilities,” said López Miras, who emphasized that “we fight for the inclusion of everyone looking at measurable and planned objectives.”

“We want to 2,000 athletes with disabilities join the challenge of the Paralympic relay and find in sports a place of coexistence and improvement “, explained the president. To locate them, the program will look for young people in their own environments, whether in schools, associations, sports stores, foundations, institutions, etc. It is about finding young people with different abilities who may be interested in practicing sports, according to the modality that best suits their particular circumstances.

The first step for the start of the program will be the location of the associations and entities that operate in the field of disability and the creation of a database, which will be used to carry out the study of the potential of each registered athlete, according to their physical and psychological aptitudes, sports preferences and environment. Next, the monitoring phase of the athletes’ evolution will begin, to end the program with the training of a selection of participants so that they can access the modernization plans of the Murcian federations.

Expand federative licenses



“Our objective as a Region cannot be other than to serve as a channel for those athletes who stand out in their modality so that they develop their full potential and achieve all their objectives,” said the president, who added that “we will also expand the number of federative licenses for people with disabilities in the Region ”, which currently stands at 0.28%, compared to 8.7% for other athletes.

For this, the program will have the collaboration and support of the sports federations of the Region, especially the Sports Federation for the Physically Handicapped and the Sports Federation for People with Intellectual Disabilities. To both are added other entities that develop specific activities for people with different abilities, such as the badminton, cycling, canoeing, rowing, taekwondo, table tennis, tennis, archery and triathlon federations.

With the event held at the Palacio de San Esteban, The countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games begins. In this sense, López Miras stressed that “the path we are undertaking today is going to be unstoppable”, and emphasized that “success is in every day, in every training, in every competition” and encouraged the athletes “to continue fighting as before. now ”since they are“ the pride of an entire region ”.