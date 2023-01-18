The benefits of the Region of Murcia, its diversity of sea and mountain landscapes, its gastronomy and its 365 sunny days a year, among others, have been the starting point for the 43rd edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur ), held in Madrid, which opened its doors this morning. The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, and recently also appointed spokesman for the regional government, has presented the campaign ’23 reasons to visit the Region of Murcia 2023′, which aims to publicize the Community as “a destination for all tastes and all kinds of people, with options 365 days a year”. In this sense, the head of the branch valued the initiative as a way to “teach the potential that Murcia holds in the tourism field. We are in a land of leisure and business opportunities”, he indicated, noting as some of these 23 motifs its unique seabed; its wide, rich and varied gastronomy; its movie corners; its rural wonders; its traditions and popular festivals; hiking and cycling options, and its three wine routes, among others.

The strategy will begin with a first phase that will be focused on raising awareness among the Murcians themselves and national tourism, for which an advertising campaign has been launched in the Madrid metro and in the moving walks of Ifema, and actions have been promoted on social networks, with the support of content creators from the Community, under the hashtag #somosunosmotivados.

The initiative aims to further promote a sector that last year gave great results. According to the data provided by the Carm, the Region registered during the third quarter of 2022 a total of 1,239,070 national tourist trips, which was 5% more than the same period of 2021 and placed Murcia as the fourth community that best tourist behavior recorded in all of Spain.

“The Year of Historical Data”



This good performance of the sector throughout 2022 was also a fact emphasized by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, who predicted that 2023 will be “the year of historical data, of the record of all tourist figures”. In line, he highlighted the objectives set for the next 12 months, which involve ensuring that the sector “represents 11.3% of the Gross Domestic Product, which is equivalent to 3,800 million euros, and that it touches 60,000 jobs,” he indicated. .

To achieve these goals, López Miras alluded to the potential of the Region and pointed out the recently inaugurated high speed as “a determining factor”, but claimed to have “a more direct and cheaper AVE in order to be more competitive”. Finally, he stressed the commitment of the Regional Government in this line, “which makes tourism one of its priority policies. By 2023 we are going to have the largest budget in the Region of Murcia for tourism promotion: 9.5 million euros. We are convinced that we can be a benchmark for national and international tourism and that is why we are here », he concluded.