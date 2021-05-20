«The Region has dominated the Spanish market since last April in terms of the collection and export of stone fruit; it represents 80% of the total Spanish production “, declared yesterday in Abarán the president of the Association of Producers and Exporters of Fruits (Apoexpa) Joaquín Gómez Carrasco. Regarding the forecast for this campaign, Gómez said that “more than 220 million kilos of stone fruit will be exported”, so “we hope to at least match the 2020 figures.”

Of those 220 million kilos, 90 correspond to Paraguayans, 60 to nectarines, 40 to apricots and 30 to peaches. “There will be a decrease in the apricot and Paraguayan crops because this year the trees have produced few fruits,” said Gómez. Agricultural activity generates more than 20,000 jobs in the Region.

The President of Apoexpa made these statements yesterday, together with the Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, on a visit to Frutas Esther de Abarán. At the facilities, the director of the company, Esther Gómez, explained the operation and processes of the machinery. Both Luengo and the president of Apoexpa demanded “water from wherever, whether from the Taibilla or the Transfer, to be able to irrigate. Water does not understand political colors.