The sixth wave of the pandemic continues to prey on the Murcia region on the eve of Christmas. This Tuesday the Ministry of Health registered 931 new positives of Covid, which brought the number of active cases in the community to 5,633.

Of the 931 new cases, 342 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 190 to Cartagena, 35 to Molina de Segura, 27 to Totana, 22 to La Unión, 21 to Jumilla, 20 to Yecla, 17 to Águilas, 17 to Beniel, 17 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 15 to Archena, 15 to Torre Pacheco, 14 to Cieza, 14 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 13 to Alcantarilla, 13 to Fuente Álamo, 13 to Lorca, 11 to Caravaca, 10 to San Javier, 9 to Abarán , 9 to Bullas, 9 to Mazarrón, 7 to Los Alcázares, 7 to Alhama de Murcia, 7 to Lorquí, 6 to Ceutí and 6 to Fortuna. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

This worrying rate of infections is accompanied by a new increase in healthcare pressure. There are already 192 people hospitalized for Covid, of which 39 are in serious condition, in intensive care units.

Fortunately, there is no need to regret new deaths, which is why the number of fatalities in the Region due to the pandemic remains at 1,780.