The evolution of the pandemic coronavirus on the Murcia region This Tuesday he again left data that reflects the concern of the health authorities before the Community’s approach to the dreaded fourth wave. All the parameters of the epidemiological balance corresponding to the day of Monday rose compared to Sunday, which shows an increase in incidence and that the situation is beginning to get complicated.

The Ministry of Health notified this Monday a total of 102 new cases of Covid-19, again above the hundred mark, which only occurred once in the last month (on March 29). Of the 102 infections, 29 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 19 to Puerto Lumbreras, 12 to Cartagena, 6 to Cieza, 5 to San Javier, 4 to Lorca, 4 to Molina de Segura, 3 to Torre Pacheco. The rest are spread over various locations. The positives detected in the last 24 hours occur after carrying out 2,544 PCR and antigen tests, so that the positivity rate rises to 4%, still below the parameter recommended by the WHO (5%).

After a Sunday without deaths, on Monday he left three fatalities because of the virus. Is about two men and one woman aged 55, 73 and 74, from Murcia, Cartagena and Archena. This day is, together with last Tuesday, the day with the most deaths for almost a month, on March 9, when 7 people lost their lives. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began stands at 1,574.

The healthcare pressure in the hospitals of the Region of Murcia is also growing, albeit slightly. Currently there 99 people admitted to the Community health centers, two more than on Sunday, while 31 remain in ICU, the same as in the previous day. What’s more, 523 citizens are in home isolation after testing positive for some of the coronavirus tests.

Active cases once again suffered a notable increase after the high number of new cases detected. At the moment there are 622 residents of the Region of Murcia infected, 54 more than the previous day. Health workers released only 45 people on Monday after overcoming the disease.