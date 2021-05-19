Several autonomous communities, including the Murcia region, will offer the central government their support to welcome foreign minors who have arrived in Ceuta this Monday and Tuesday, and who have crossed the border alone, as well as to enable the resources that are necessary for their care. These autonomies include the Basque Country, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and the Murcia Region, while Andalusia has said that it cannot accommodate more because they already have 3,000 children.

This will be transferred by the councilors of the respective autonomous communities this afternoon at the meeting that they will hold with the Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, in the Territorial Council that has summoned urgently to address the situation of migrant minors who have arrived in Ceuta.

The Region of Murcia has offered Ceuta its collaboration to enable different resources to face the crisis. This was indicated by the vice president and counselor for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco.

The general directorates of Social Services and Relations with the Third Sector, and of Citizen Security and Emergencies, have been made fully available to the autonomous city for the coordination between administrations of the necessary actions. In addition, The General Directorate of Social Services works to channel communications with entities of the Third Sector of the Region.

«This is a human drama in which people should not be criminalized for the situation to which they have been led, but before which the Government of the Nation must assume its responsibility and powers, making decisions, we will respond with loyalty and solidarity, “Franco said.

Franco pointed out that the Community currently welcomes 144 foreign minors, financing one hundred percent of this foster care, before which the vice president has claimed “the responsibility of Moncloa when it comes to contributing to expenses that we consider derived from immigration, which are the responsibility of the State.”

Andalusia calls for “equity and solidarity”



For its part, from the Junta de Andalucía, the Minister of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation of the Junta de Andalucía, Rocío Ruiz (Citizens), explained this Wednesday about the meeting this afternoon with the Government that, if a distribution is proposed, they will say that “Andalusia cannot take in more children”.

«We already have 3,000 children. I imagine that for there to be equity what there will have to be is a deal with the rest of the autonomous communities that do not have the problem of child immigration as we have in Andalusia“The counselor argued in statements to journalists at a ceremony in Madrid.

Ruiz pointed out that he wants to see “the capacity of the rest of the communities”, since Andalusia “is already quite saturated” and, although they have places, “of course, always reserved because the boats arrive at any time”, now flow has precipitated.

«In summer there are usually also many more arrivals, but there comes a time when we will not be able to“, He regretted, so he hopes” that solidarity and equity will be reflected in the meeting. “